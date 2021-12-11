TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296,250 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up about 0.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Trade Desk worth $202,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 163,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 131,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 168.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.