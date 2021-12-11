TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.18 and a one year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.