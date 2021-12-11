Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.32

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.32 and traded as low as $36.31. Tecsys shares last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCYSF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.