Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.44

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $7.62. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 260,335 shares trading hands.

TLSNY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.6228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

