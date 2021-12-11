Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Head to Head Contrast

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tenneco alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tenneco and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco 1 1 2 0 2.25 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tenneco currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.44%. AEye has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 171.10%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Tenneco.

Profitability

This table compares Tenneco and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco 1.30% 141.02% 2.64% AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Tenneco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tenneco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenneco and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco $15.38 billion 0.06 -$1.52 billion $2.87 3.80 AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenneco.

Summary

Tenneco beats AEye on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers. The Powertrain segment focuses on original equipment powertrain products for automotive, heavy duty, and industrial applications. The Ride Performance segment sells ride performance solutions and systems to a global original equipment customer base, including noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials, advanced suspension technologies, ride control, and braking. The Motorparts segment consists of broad portfolio of brand-name products in the global vehicle aftermarket within seven product categories including shocks and struts, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emissions, and maintenance. The company was founded on April 1, 1940 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.