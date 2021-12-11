TENT Price Tops $0.0170 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $655,580.05 and approximately $119,842.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TENT has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00335637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00138292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00090173 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002312 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

