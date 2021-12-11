Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.76. 1,116,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,158. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $161.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

