Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0247 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $567,073.35 and approximately $1,272.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,554.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.50 or 0.00934015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00279589 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00027383 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

