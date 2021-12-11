Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $274,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $196.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

