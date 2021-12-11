Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after buying an additional 145,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,533,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,267.96 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $676.00 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,259.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,375.21.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

