The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

