The Crypto Prophecies 1-Day Volume Tops $520,244.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $520,244.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.30 or 0.08167774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00080916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.77 or 0.99959363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,795,698 coins and its circulating supply is 88,720,418 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

