The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $694,179.00

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $694,179.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.29 or 0.08241842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,413.60 or 1.00072209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,796,088 coins and its circulating supply is 88,723,566 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

