The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock opened at $361.39 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $362.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.