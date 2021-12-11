The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $361.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.97 and its 200-day moving average is $324.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $362.70. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

