The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.13% of First Bancshares worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Bancshares by 97,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

First Bancshares Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

