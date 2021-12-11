The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

