The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 144.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 202,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,707,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Shares of GS opened at $391.06 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.10 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

