The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $391.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.10 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

