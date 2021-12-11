The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS opened at $391.06 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.29 and a 200-day moving average of $390.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

