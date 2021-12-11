The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report sales of $66.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted sales of $59.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $274.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.68 million to $274.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $291.25 million, with estimates ranging from $285.60 million to $296.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

HCKT stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $615.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.