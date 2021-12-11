The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to post sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.71 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 772,390 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

