The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Decreased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $588,283,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $193,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

NYSE PG opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $155.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

