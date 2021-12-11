The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 99,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 341,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,740,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

