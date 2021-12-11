The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $34.47. 53,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,026. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

