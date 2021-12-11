The Sandbox Price Tops $5.28 (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $4.82 billion and $1.03 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00010732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.73 or 0.00188421 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.91 or 0.00578913 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,364,619 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.

