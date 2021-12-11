The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.16% of Toro worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toro by 48.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Toro by 391.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TTC stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $89.24 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

