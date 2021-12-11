The Transfer Token Price Down 2.8% This Week (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $656.08 million and $435,633.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $6.26 or 0.00012882 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00085011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

