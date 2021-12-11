The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Western Union accounts for about 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,496,000 after purchasing an additional 181,718 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after buying an additional 51,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,837,000 after buying an additional 330,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Union by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,662,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,014,000 after buying an additional 513,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

