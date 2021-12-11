Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) dropped 12.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 3,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 10,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

