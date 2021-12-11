THORChain Market Cap Hits $1.75 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $30.40 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $6.77 or 0.00013818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.59 or 0.08192256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,034.47 or 1.00010834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00055940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

