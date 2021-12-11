ThreeFold Reaches One Day Volume of $14,164.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $14,164.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00127014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00172967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.88 or 0.08237898 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars.

