Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 11,544 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $55.99 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29.

