Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 248,077 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 248,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.45% of Gilat Satellite Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $103,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $107,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $7.54 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $426.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

