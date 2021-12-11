Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,199 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

