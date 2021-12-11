Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.53 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Livent worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,952,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of LTHM opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

