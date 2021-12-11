Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

FRT opened at $130.31 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

