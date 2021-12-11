Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.80 Million Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNP opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

