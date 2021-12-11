Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.