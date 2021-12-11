Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 108.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,528,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

RHI opened at $109.55 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

