Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 12.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after acquiring an additional 210,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Donaldson by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.