Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 90,670 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 114.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of PBF Energy worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PBF Energy by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NYSE PBF opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.87) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

