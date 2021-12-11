Throne (THN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $274,777.07

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Throne has a market cap of $274,777.07 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Throne has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002058 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.18 or 0.08144450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,969.78 or 1.00003445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

