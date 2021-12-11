Throne (THN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $265,316.13

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002005 BTC on exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $265,316.13 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.89 or 0.08258720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00080783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,487.63 or 0.99914471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002796 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

