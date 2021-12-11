Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Financial Comparison

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.3% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Thunder Mountain Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 62.55 -$21.83 million $0.67 70.54 Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 N/A $1.22 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87% Thunder Mountain Gold -84.53% -34.89% -19.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MP Materials and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78 Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.25%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Summary

MP Materials beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

