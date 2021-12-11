TigerCash Market Capitalization Reaches $632,339.27 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $632,339.27 and $3.60 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.24 or 0.00976626 BTC.

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

