Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $613,761.12 and $66.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009395 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005293 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.