Tokes (TKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $3.40 million and $40.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001479 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

