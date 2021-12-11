Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TPZEF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

