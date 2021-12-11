TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $131,795,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.80. 176,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,479. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $165.80 and a 52 week high of $284.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.13 and a 200-day moving average of $221.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.